How to watch Boston College basketball vs. Colorado State

Colorado State University's Nique Clifford drives into the lane during a game against University of Northern Colorado at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colo., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

It's test time for the Colorado State men's basketball team.

The Rams are off to a perfect start and now head to the gauntlet of their schedule with several high-profile matchups over the next several weeks.

First up is the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, where the Rams will play two games in two days. Up first is a midday game vs. Boston College on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Here's a look at everything to know about Wednesday's game.

What time does Colorado State men's basketball vs. Boston College start?

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Start time: 11:30 a.m. MT

Wednesday's game between Boston College and Colorado State will begin at 11:30 a.m. MT and 12:30 p.m. local time in Kansas City.

What channel is the Colorado State basketball vs. Boston College on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

2023 Hall of Fame Classic bracket

The CSU-Boston College game is the first of the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The winner advances to the championship game Thursday to face the winner of Creighton and Loyola-Chicago.

The CSU-Boston College loser will face the loser of Creighton vs. Loyola-Chicago on Thursday.

What are the records?

Both teams are 4-0.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 96-64 at CSU and 175-151 overall in his career. Boston College is led by Earl Grant, who is in his third year leading BC and 10th overall season as a DI head coach. He's 33-37 at BC and 160-126 in his career.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. T-Mobile Center has a capacity of 18,000.

What do the metrics say?

Early-season metrics are to be taken with a grain of salt with such a small sample size, but CSU is No. 54 in KenPom and Northern Colorado is No. 108. KenPom projects a five-point victory for CSU.

Who are the top players to watch?

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: The Mountain West's career assists leader (650 and counting) is tied for the team lead in scoring at 16.8 points per game and is averaging eight assists per game.

Joel Scott: The Black Hills State transfer big man is tied for CSU's team lead in scoring at 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds.

Nique Clifford: The Colorado transfer wing is averaging 14.8 points per game and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.

BOSTON COLLEGE

Quinten Post: The 7-footer leads Boston College in scoring (19.5) and rebounds (10.5) per game. He's coming off a 20-point, 19-rebound performance in the last game.

Jaeden Zackery: The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 13.8 points per game and leads the Eagles with 17 assists.

Claudell Harris Jr.: The 6-foot-3 transfer from Charleston Southern is averaging 12.5 points per

