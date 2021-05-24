WATCH: Is Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker still clutch?

After a number of games in the high twenties and low thirties in scoring, starting Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker‘s game took a notable step backward at exactly the worst possible time.

It was only one game in which the UConn product put up 15 points on just 5-of-16 shooting. But as the first loss of the four the Celtics have before their season will end, there isn’t much room for repeat performances of this ilk of Boston wants to at least steal a win before their offseason starts. Is Walker’s rough outing simply an aberration — or a sign that something bigger is in need of attention?

The folks at the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” dig into the New Yorker’s Game 1 performance and ask some tough questions about the Celtics’ current situation and future.

Watch the video embedded above to hear their views on Walker’s ability to hang in the postseason, and what it might mean for Boston.

