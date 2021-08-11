WATCH: Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith puts up 33 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3 vs. Nuggets

While his first outing in Las Vegas Summer League wasn’t the most efficient game of his career by a fair amount, his second Sin City tilt was a scorcher, with Boston Celtics second-year small forward Aaron Nesmith shooting the lights out on the way to a 107 – 82 Summer Celtics blowout of the Vegas Denver Nuggets Tuesday night.

Nesmith dropped a game-high 33 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal with just 1 turnover and 4 fouls in 21 minutes of floor time. And he was an absolute sniper doing it, going 13-of-18 from the floor overall and a sizzling 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Catch the highlights from his hyper-efficient outing against the Nuggets in summer league, as he continued to show flashes of the long-range assassin Boston hoped they had drafted in the (usually) annual Sin City event in the video embedded below put together by YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

