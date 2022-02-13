WATCH: Are the Boston Celtics a better team than before the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

Are the Boston Celtics a better team than they were before the 2022 NBA trade deadline? The team made some financial moves to dip below the tax by sending out a pair of players out for the season on expiring deals in Bol Bol and PJ Dozier, turned Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and draft assets into Derrick White, and wrested old friend Daniel Theis back from the Houston Rockets by sending them Dennis Schroder, Enes Kanter Freedom, and Bruno Fernando.

Then, with five empty roster spots in need of filling, they elevated two way forward Sam Hauser to a full contract and signed Luke Kornet to a rest-of-season deal as well. There are more moves to come given how few players are with the Celtics at the moment — but are they a better team than they were last Wednesday?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti got together with guest and former Sports Illustrated reporter Ian Thomsen to discuss exactly this question, and seem to be amenable to what the front office did in the trade market to improve the team.

Watch the clip embedded above to get their takes in full!

