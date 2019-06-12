How to Watch the Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 Online for Free Tonight

Hockey fans, tonight’s the big night: The St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins series is tied 3-3, and the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Finals championship is up for grabs in a deciding Game 7.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals is being played in Boston at the TD Garden, on Wednesday, June 12. Based on what’s happened so far in the Bruins vs. Blues series — including some amazing goaltending, outrage over supposedly missed calls by the officials, and Bruins captain Zdano Chara playing despite being hit with a puck in the face — tonight’s Game 7 is bound to be epic.

Among the other storylines in the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, the city of Boston could complete the extremely rare triple championship: The Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots won the most recent World Series and Super Bowl, respectively, and a Game 7 win by the Bruins would give Beantown three championships in a row in three different sports.

The St. Louis Blues, on the other hand, are battling for their first championship and are the oldest NHL team to have never won the Stanley Cup. The Blues are also contending with a bizarre jinx, after the hometown St. Louis Post-Dispatch jumped the gun and mistakenly published an online ad on Sunday congratulating the team for winning the championship — before the Bruins wound up winning Game 6, forcing tonight’s Game 7.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Blues vs. Bruins Stanley Cup Game 7 — online, or on TV, for free.

What Channel Is the Blues vs. Bruins Hockey Game on?

Game 7 of the Blues vs. Bruins series is on NBC. The Stanley Cup TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12.

If you have cable or another pay TV service, it probably includes broadcast channels like NBC in the package. All you have to do to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals is find your local NBC station.

All the stats you need to know heading into #Game7 on Wednesday! #StanleyCup https://t.co/3L8usEtAzm — NHL (@NHL) June 11, 2019

Even if you don’t have cable, it’s still possible to watch the Blues vs. Bruins game for free tonight on TV. All you need is a digital antenna hooked up to a TV. You can buy an HDTV antenna starting at about $25, and once it’s connected to your TV, you can tune in local affiliates of free, over-the-air broadcast networks such as NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox.

How to Live Stream the Blues vs. Bruins Game 7

A live stream of the Blues vs. Bruins Game 7 is available at NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. In general, fans can get access to the NBC Sports live stream for free for 45 minutes during a preview period. After that, you’ll be required to log in with the password and account number of a qualifying pay TV package in order to keep watching the Stanley Cup Final Game 7.

You can also watch the Bruins vs. Blues game online for free by signing up for a free trial with a live-streaming TV service that includes NBC in its bundle of channels.

Winner takes all.



See who lifts the #StanleyCup tonight at 8PM ET on NBC! pic.twitter.com/h0hB7DSAcp



— NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2019

The live-streaming services FuboTV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, and YouTube TV all come with local NBC channels in most of the country. Another service, Sling TV, has local NBC stations available with streaming packages in some (but not all) parts of the country.

The cost of these services start at $25 to $50 per month, but they are all available for free to new subscribers during trial periods that last five to seven days. It would therefore be possible to register today for a streaming TV package and watch the Blues vs. Bruins game online for free.

You would then have a few more days to decide if you want to become a paying subscriber. Just remember to cancel in time if you don’t want your credit card charged for the first month’s service.