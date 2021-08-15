Watch: Book’s first NFL pass goes for 35 yards

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
Former Notre Dame starting quarterback Ian Book made his debut for the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, playing the entire second half.

Facing a 2nd and 16 from deep in his own territory Book found Washington State product Easop Winston, Jr. as the play went for 35 yards and a first down.

See the pass below:

Book threw for 126 yards and one interception in the defeat while the Saints were held scoreless in the entire second half, falling 17-14 at Baltimore.

