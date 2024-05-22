Watch Bonds' emotional reaction to induction into Pirates Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Few moments can move someone as much as being elected into a Hall of Fame, something that Barry Bonds got to experience Tuesday when he was informed he has been inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Pirates made the announcement prior to the Tuesday evening game against the Giants, a fitting nod considering Bonds starred for both organizations during his legendary career.

“We built a bond that no way it’s ever going to be broken.”



Barry Bonds talks about his time in Pittsburgh and being a member of the Pirates Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/VoeLKrv0lq — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 21, 2024

The video of Bonds finding out he would be joining his Pirates manager Jim Leyland in the organization’s Hall of Fame stirred up lots of emotions and memories for MLB’s all-time home run king, who was drafted by Pittsburgh and played six seasons for the ballclub.

“That is awesome,” Bonds said. “It’s great, that’s where my career started, that’s who drafted me. I couldn’t have had a better manager, a better team, a better starting point for me, it was perfect. We built a bond that there’s no way it will ever be broken. To be able to tell my kids that your dad has gotten into the Pirates Hall of Fame, this is just a great moment.”

The Pirates selected Bonds with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1985 MLB Draft, with the slugger eventually making his big-league debut in 1986. He became one of the best hitters in baseball during his time in Pittsburgh, winning NL MVP honors in 1990 and 1992. Behind an explosive offense and lockdown pitching, the Pirates made three consecutive National League Championship Series appearances from 1990-1992.

We're excited to officially welcome our 2024 Hall of Fame Class on August 24 at PNC Park! 💛 pic.twitter.com/qRb9Q89MKB — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 21, 2024

Bonds left the Pirates as a free agent in 1993 to sign with the Giants, where his father Bobby and godfather Willie Mays once played. It was with the Giants that Bonds transformed into the greatest home run hitter of all time, eventually breaking Hank Aaron’s record in 2007 and finishing with 762 career homers.

Bonds wasn't elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his 10 years on the ballot, but now he can call himself a Pirates Hall of Fame.

