Watch Bol Bol put on a show, starts fast break and finishes it with alley-oop

We all need more Bol Bol in our lives.

After the Nuggets turned their game against the Mavericks into a laugher with a 33-12 third quarter, the fourth quarter was mostly garbage time, so we got some extended Bol minutes. And he had the highlight of the night with this play.

BOL BOL. That's it. That's the tweet pic.twitter.com/rLQULwvwww — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 30, 2021

We need more Bol Bol in our lives.

