Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them.

Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up.

Bol Bol with a sweet finish + the foul 👀#CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/sQ2EvCgCwO — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 16, 2021

With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.

Sure, Denver shouldn’t be taking away from their starting center — Nikola Jokic has been playing at an MVP level again this season — but we can’t get enough Bol Bol.

Here's more on the Nuggets

