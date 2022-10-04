WATCH: Bobby Wagner wrecks streaker at 49ers-Rams game

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.