Watch: Bobby Wagner talks about emotional return to the Seahawks

It’s easy to feel optimistic about almost any NFL team in early August. Everyone is 0-0 and technically has the same chances of going all the way. That said, this season feels just a little bit different for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans, as expectations have reached their highest point since the demise of the peak Legion of Boom years circa 2016.

Putting together the team’s best defensive backfield since Earl Thomas, Kam Channcelor and Richard Sherman terrorized Seattle’s opponents is certainly a part of it, but the biggest piece of the puzzle has been the return of Bobby Wagner, who spent last season with the Rams.

Watch Wagner and a couple of his teammates talk about how profound his return has been for the franchise.

