Watch: Bobby Wagner tackles fan that runs onto the field vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams weren’t able to tackle Deebo Samuel on a long receiving touchdown on Monday night, but they did make an impressive tackle on a fan. After a fan ran onto the field during Monday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit to allow security to catch him.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb… and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

The game had to be temporarily stopped when the fan proceeded to run on the field. It remains to be seen why the fan was running on the field with no shirt on and a smoke bomb, however, Wagner wasn’t going to allow him to run much farther up the field.

Takkarist McKinley was also prepared to tackle the fan alongside Wagner near the sidelined. In a first half where the Rams only managed to score six points and Matthew Stafford was sacked four times, the All-Pro linebacker’s tackle on the fan has been one of the highlights of the game thus far.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire