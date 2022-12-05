Watch: Bobby Wagner shares moment with former teammates after Rams-Seahawks

Bobby Wagner seemed to play each snap on Sunday with a little bit extra, going up against the team that cut him after 10 seasons – without so much as a head’s up. Though Wagner was upset about the way things went down in Seattle, he still has plenty of friends on the Seahawks’ roster.

That showed after the Rams’ 27-23 loss when he and so many of his former teammates came together on the field, exchanging hugs and handshakes. That’s common whenever a game ends, but you could tell there was some added emotion and meaning in the hugs Wagner shared with players he spent several years with in Seattle.

Take a look at the postgame exchanges in the video shared by the Rams below, which shows how well-respected Wagner is.

Nothing but love for the legend. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hdvybMo2ff — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire