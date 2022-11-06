Watch: Bobby Wagner leaps over line to block field goal vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to score on Sunday, so points are at a premium. After driving down the field, Ryan Succop attempted a 52-yard field goal, only for Bobby Wagner to make a spectacular play to block it.

The Buccaneers likely thought they’d have a good chance to cut the Rams’ lead down to one point with Succop getting an opportunity to kick the ball. However, Wagner would time the snap perfectly and jump over the blocker in front of him to get his hand on the ball.

Wagner entered Sunday’s game as the leading tackler for the Rams with 51 tackles and he’s been fantastic in the middle of the defense. Besides showing that he has plenty of gas left in the tank on defense, the All-Pro linebacker showed off his impressive athleticism on special teams versus Tampa Bay.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire