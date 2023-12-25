Watch: Bobby Brown is Rams’ ultimate hype man in the best mic’d-up video of 2023

Each week, the Los Angeles Rams mic-up one player for their game. In Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints, it was Bobby Brown III’s turn.

The big defensive tackle has a big personality and it absolutely showed in the mic’d-up video shared by the Rams this week. He was the team’s ultimate hype man, cheering on the offense from the sideline and being left in awe of plays made by Demarcus Robinson, Matthew Stafford and others.

“Good catch, Demarcus! But oh my god, Stafford!” Brown yelled.

Of all the mic’d-up videos the Rams have released this year, Brown’s is undoubtedly the best. He had the sideline dancing after Robinson’s touchdown, chanting “Go Demarcus! Go Demarcus! Go Demarcus!”

Here are a few highlights from the video, which are sure to put a smile on your face this Christmas.

.@bobbyiii5 on the mic is truly the gift that keeps on giving! 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/ddlw0qcYXb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 23, 2023

If you want to watch the whole 5-minute video, which you should, it can be found below.

