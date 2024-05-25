Watch: Bob Wischusen calls overtime game-winner for Rangers

Bob Wischusen is well-known by Jets fans as the main voice for the team’s radio broadcasts during the season. His work reaches far beyond just the Jets.

Wischusen also calls numerous events for ESPN, including baseball and hockey. He got the call for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on espn Friday between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers.

In overtime and down 1-0 series, fourth-like center Barclay Goodrow sent the crowd in Madison Square Garden into a frenzy with the winning goal in the extra period to tie the series 1-1 heading to South Florida for Game 3 on Sunday.

Check out Wischusen making the call that got the Rangers back into the series.

BARCLAY GOODROW CALLED GAME 😱 THIS SERIES IS SO TIED #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/tQH1tVkCt6 — NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire