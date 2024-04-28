Watch: Bob Myers jokingly references LeBron James’ famous chase down block vs. Warriors during Lakers vs. Nuggets broadcast

Since leaving the Golden State Warriors front office, Bob Myers has joined ESPN’s broadcast team. For the first time, Golden State’s former general manager is serving as an analysts for NBA playoff games.

On Saturday, Myers found himself in a familiar situation while on the call for Game 4 of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. During the game, LeBron James chased down Jamal Murray for an emphatic block at the rim.

When talking about the block, Myers jokingly referenced James’ famous block in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against Andre Iguodala and the Warriors.

That’s more impressive to me than the scoring. Chasing down a blocked shot. I remember when he did that one time in Oakland, but I didn’t like it Dave.

Via @ESPN on Twitter:

"Chasing down a block shot. I remember he did that one time in Oakland." Bob Myers 😅 pic.twitter.com/X2lT0alg3G — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2024

James finished with 30 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block as the Lakers finally secured a much-needed win over the Nuggets, 119-108.

Game 5 between the Lakers and Nuggets is set for Monday at 7 p.m. PT in Denver. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets in the first round playoff series.

