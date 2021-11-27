WATCH: Bo Nix waves at Alabama’s Jameson Williams after ejected for targeting

Bo Nix is not able to dress out due to his season-ending injury but has drawn attention on the sidelines at the Iron Bowl.

He was interviewed by CBS before the game and a video caught him waving at an Alabama player after he got ejected.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was flagged for targeting and after review, it was confirmed by SEC officials.

Nix was caught waving goodbye to the Crimson Tide player.

Here’s the video.

Enjoy this video of Bo Nix waving goodbye to the ejected bama player pic.twitter.com/tlBiFb2ysc — Channing B (@chancfree) November 27, 2021

List

Halftime takeaways from Auburn vs Alabama

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.