Watch: Bo Melton runs crisp route, has a nice catch in Seattle Seahawks training camp

Bo Melton is reportedly having a nice training camp for the Seattle Seahawks as the former Rutgers football wide receiver continues to showcase his impressive skillset.

A seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in this past spring’s NFL draft, Melton is in a good landing spot for his development. He also is with an organization where he can and should land squarely on the two-deep at some point in his rookie season (if not by the end of training camp).

This week in Seahawks training camp, Melton did a really nice job in hauling down a pass with savvy veteran cornerback Justin Coleman draped all over him.

Melton runs a nice route (which appears to be an out-pattern) and catches the contested ball quite nicely with Coleman right on him. He shields well with his body and makes the catch, holding on before tumbling to the ground.

It was a nice run with good concentration (and a well thrown pass for what it is worth). Check out Melton’s grab:

Some fun one on ones between receivers and corners today. Here are a few: Bo Melton and Justin Coleman. pic.twitter.com/0HzEKuAmsj — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 10, 2022

Coleman is a very strong cornerback, now set to enter his eighth season in the NFL. Last season, he had 27 tackles with two interceptions and three passes defended for the Miami Dolphins.

Melton’s time in the NFL combine helped him land on Day 3 of the NFL draft as he ran an impressive 4.34 time in the 40.

During his final season with Rutgers football, despite playing on a rebuilding offense, Melton had 618 receiving yards on 55 catches and three receiving touchdowns.

