How to watch the Blue and Gold draft hosted by Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman

The Blue and Gold player draft is back for Notre Dame and you can watch it live as the picks are made. Head coach Marcus Freeman will be the commissioner, no shock there, as the team will be split up prior to hitting the field on Saturday afternoon.

You have to wonder how the commish will do, if he will make executive decisions for each team so that the game is as fair as it can be.

For some players it makes the most sense to have them get as many reps as they possibly could, especially the quarterbacks with their wide receivers. Either way you can follow along on Twitter or Facebook with a live steam on the Notre Dame YouTube page.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire