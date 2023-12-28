Watch: It’s a block party! Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocks, Timmy Ward scores for Rutgers football

BRONX, N.Y. — A Trevor Yeboah-Kodie block and pick-up has put Rutgers football back up in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The special teams play gave Rutgers a 21-17 lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

Tim Ward recovered the block to give Rutgers the lead.

In the first quarter after forcing Miami into a punt on their opening possession, Rutgers very nearly got a block. This time, with the tide of the game seemingly turning against them, Rutgers got a huge special teams play.

Yeboah-Kodie went racing through the heart of the Miami line to get both hands on the punt from Dylan Joyce.

Rutgers rolled out to a 14-0 lead over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. On their opening possession, Rutgers went 75 yards on 13 plays, capped off by a one-yard dive from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Then midway through the second quarter, running back Kyle Monangai ran seven yards to put Rutgers up by two touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire