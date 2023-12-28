Watch: It’s a block party! Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocks, Timmy Ward scores for Rutgers football
BRONX, N.Y. — A Trevor Yeboah-Kodie block and pick-up has put Rutgers football back up in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The special teams play gave Rutgers a 21-17 lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter.
Tim Ward recovered the block to give Rutgers the lead.
In the first quarter after forcing Miami into a punt on their opening possession, Rutgers very nearly got a block. This time, with the tide of the game seemingly turning against them, Rutgers got a huge special teams play.
Yeboah-Kodie went racing through the heart of the Miami line to get both hands on the punt from Dylan Joyce.
The punt is BLOCKED and the ball is recovered for a #Rutgers Football TOUCHDOWN!
👉 https://t.co/bHYW1S0fH9 pic.twitter.com/dvGBfyUtLw
— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) December 28, 2023
Rutgers rolled out to a 14-0 lead over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. On their opening possession, Rutgers went 75 yards on 13 plays, capped off by a one-yard dive from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.
Then midway through the second quarter, running back Kyle Monangai ran seven yards to put Rutgers up by two touchdowns.