WATCH: Bland INT leads to Pollard long TD

The Cowboys have to rely on young talent in the cornerback room due to injury, which is normally not ideal in this stage of a season. That said, cornerback DaRon Bland has thrown a wrench in opposing offense and the latest is the Colts and Matt Ryan.

On the drive following the Malik Hooker scoop-and-score, Ryan tested Bland on third down and he high-pointed the ball and ripped down his second interception of his rookie career.

Bland was a fifth-round pick and he’s already a mainstay on the Dallas defense, regardless of circumstance. After the takeaway, the rout was on for the Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott delivered a dot to tight end Dalton Schultz for a 22-yard gain to spark the drive, then the run game sealed it. Running back Tony Pollard broke loose down the left sideline, and as seen all year, he wasn’t going to be denied and made it a 40-burger with a 30-yard score.

Pollard is up to 10 touchdowns on the year in a contract season and Dallas will be spoiled if they’re able to extend him in the offseason. For now, a close game has turned into a blowout as the Cowboys hold a 40-19 lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

