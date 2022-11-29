WATCH: Blake Griffin throws down one-handed alley-oop vs. Hornets

WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden.

Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.

We NEEDED to see that Blake dunk from another angle ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/uEojfd3O3L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2022

The reactions from the Celtics bench speak for themselves.

All of us were @Mfiondu when Blake threw it downðŸ˜‚ #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/lDM7EHRizP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2022

Griffin is 33 and has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, so he doesn't dunk often anymore. But when he does, he sure makes them count.

Monday's game marked Griffin's third start of the 2022-23 NBA season.