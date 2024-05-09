Watch: Blake Corum’s silky smooth footwork is insanely impressive

Blake Corum was a joy to watch during his time at Michigan. He lived in the end zone and consistently made defenders miss, forcing 30 missed tackles last season alone.

Part of what makes him such an elusive runner is his agility. He has a lethal jump cut and shows an impressive ability to sidestep defenders in the hole, which often leads to big yardage.

The NFL is a different animal, but Corum is set up for success with the Rams. In their offensive scheme, he should contribute right away behind Kyren Williams. His work ethic is great, too, constantly working on his game to get better.

In a workout video shared by the NFL on Thursday, Corum shows off his eye-popping quickness and silky smooth footwork, gliding through this drill on the practice field.

In another workout video, Corum looks even more explosive and quick, making the drill look so incredibly easy.

Michigan RB Blake Corum with the quick feet. He Should hear his name called on Day 2 of draft weekend 🤟 (🎥: @blake_corum) pic.twitter.com/GOzrkEGqnA — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 19, 2024

It’s going to be tough for the Rams to keep Corum off the field in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire