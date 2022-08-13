WATCH: Blake Bell scores Chiefs’ first TD of preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs got the party started in preseason Week 1 with an 11-play scoring drive against the Chicago Bears.

The entire time the Chiefs marched down the field in 21 personnel with multiple tight ends on the field and a fullback. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid got Mike Burton, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Isiah Pacheco involved early on in the drive.

They relied on a veteran offensive playmaker to punch it in for a touchdown at the end of the drive. With just five yards to gain until paydirt, Mahomes faked the handoff and found Blake Bell on a little tight end screen to the right side of the field. Bell followed a block from starting center Creed Humphrey and walked in for what was a very easy score.

If the starting offense makes things look that easy during the regular season, there won’t be much in the way of concerns about their performance.

