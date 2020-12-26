Watch: Blaine Gabbert, yes Blaine Gabbert, throws Bucs’ TD pass

Barry Werner
It is a battle of backup quarterbacks for different reasons in Detroit. There are Missouri quarterbacks in as the Bucs have Blaine Gabbert playing against Chase Daniel.

Gabbert is in because Tom Brady got the second half off — second half, not fourth quarter as the Bucs are ruining the Detroit Lions.

Gabbert’s first drive saw a TD pass to Rob Gronkowski. Ryan Succop missed his second PAT of the game so it was 40-0. Bucs have a backup kicker? He might deserve a shot.

Daniel is in for the Lions because Matthew Stafford dinged-up his leg in the first quarter and did not return.

