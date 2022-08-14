WATCH: Blaine Gabbert hits Jaelon Darden for 23-yard TD vs. Dolphins
Perfect delivery from @BlaineGabbert to @JDFlash1x for 6. 🙌
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/h20w2CT69R
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the board against the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener, courtesy of Blaine Gabbert and Jaelon Darden.
After an unimpressive opening drive, the Tampa Bay offense handed Miami a short field, but the defense held the Dolphins to a field goal. On the ensuing drive, the Bucs strung together a handful of big plays, finishing in the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown strike from Gabbert to Darden.
Tyler Johnson and Giovani Bernard both picked up big chunks of yardage on the drive.