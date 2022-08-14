WATCH: Blaine Gabbert hits Jaelon Darden for 23-yard TD vs. Dolphins

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the board against the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener, courtesy of Blaine Gabbert and Jaelon Darden.

After an unimpressive opening drive, the Tampa Bay offense handed Miami a short field, but the defense held the Dolphins to a field goal. On the ensuing drive, the Bucs strung together a handful of big plays, finishing in the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown strike from Gabbert to Darden.

Tyler Johnson and Giovani Bernard both picked up big chunks of yardage on the drive.

Bucs vs. Dolphins, NFL preseason Week 1: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

