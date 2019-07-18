WATCH: Blackhawks' Kirby Dach wears a mic during Prospects Camp

When the Blackhawks made Kirby Dach the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, they lauded his skill level on the ice and maturity off it. And in his first week as a member of the franchise, Dach has done nothing to dispel the notion that he's the organization's top prospect, shining through the first few days of their development camp.

NBC Sports Chicago put a microphone on Dach for his second day on the ice as a member of the Blackhawks, and his skill level and leadership showed instantly.

"It's hard not to notice his skill level," said Bowman. "He's a big guy but he's got really soft hands, he's got that long reach and he's got a quick stick. He's pretty tricky with the puck. He's got the ability to hold it out so that guys can't poke it away and if they try to get it he can pull it through. He's got quick hands. And I think that's what you notice. He skates well for a big guy."

Dach has been increasingly vocal on the ice, getting comfortable with other top prospects such as Adam Boqvist and Ian Mitchell – a group the Blackhawks hope can soon become the future core of the team.

"Between Dach and [Alex] Nylander and Boqvist and Mitchell, those guys sort of stand out as guys that are probably above everybody else," said Bowman on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks will hold another split practice on Thursday at Firth Third Arena before a scrimmage Friday morning to wrap up camp. From there, Dach and the other top prospects will have to wait until training camp in mid-September to vie for the few remaining spots on the Blackhawks' opening night roster.

