WATCH: BJ Cunningham catches a hail mary pass in CFL action
BJ Cunningham was one of the most productive wide receivers in Michigan State football history. Now, he’s using those gifts to give defenders headaches in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.
Below, watch as Cunningham catches a hail mary pass from his quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.:
Just @VernonAdamsJr8 to @BjCunningham_03 🔥
No notes from us…#CFLGameday | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/ae7NhPyIdt
— CFL (@CFL) August 14, 2021
