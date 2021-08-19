WATCH: BJ Cunningham catches a hail mary pass in CFL action

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
BJ Cunningham was one of the most productive wide receivers in Michigan State football history. Now, he’s using those gifts to give defenders headaches in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.

Below, watch as Cunningham catches a hail mary pass from his quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.:

