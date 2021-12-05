WATCH: Bizarre K’Waun Williams interception keeps Seahawks out of end zone

What a turnaround! A TD turns into a goal line INT 😱 📺: #SFvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Jw3JVjud3A — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

The 49ers couldn’t have started the second half in Seattle worse than they did. Travis Benjamin fumbled the opening kickoff and the Seahawks recovered deep in 49ers territory. On a third-and-4 from the 5, Russell Wilson hit tight end Gerald Everett in the hands, but Everett tipped it in the air right to K’Waun Williams who snagged it for the 49ers’ second takeaway of the game.