How to watch the Birmingham Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs the Houston Cougars

The Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars in the Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

Who is playing:

The Auburn Tigers are taking on the number 21 Houston Cougars.

Auburn enters the game 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. Houston went 11-2 on the year and 8-0 The American Football Conference.

How to watch on TV:

The game is On Tuesday, December 28 at 11:00 CT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The television coverage is ESPN.

Live Stream:

Series history:

Auburn leads the series 5-1 all-time. The most recent game was a 7-0 Auburn win in 1973.

