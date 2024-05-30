Watch: Bird killed with approach shot at the U.S. Women’s Open 2024

The 12th hole has seen a lot of action early at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Early in the morning, world No. 1 and heavy favorite Nelly Korda rinsed a full sleeve of golf balls in the water hazard short of the green before walking off with a septuple-bogey 10. Through her opening nine holes, Korda was 10 over and in need of something special just to make it to the weekend.

A little later, an approach shot that was bound for the front of the green nailed a bird sitting on the putting surface.

As Brandel Chamblee said on the broadcast, this is a little sad to watch.

Randy Johnson’s smiling somewhere pic.twitter.com/DYRCHWp8oh — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) May 30, 2024

