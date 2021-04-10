Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Watch: Billy Horschel slips on the bank of Rae’s Creek before par save at No. 13

Billy Horschel’s par save from Rae’s Creek on No. 13 was impressive, even if his trip down the bank to hit the shot that set up the par was not. With his shoes off and his pant legs rolled up, Horschel lost his footing on the grass and ended up on his backside – a moment that Twitter, of course, loved.

The moment was captured by several golf fans on Saturday morning as Horschel’s right foot slipped right out from under him, his legs flew in the air and he landed on his butt in the approach to the green. To Horschel’s credit, he was up quickly and with a big smile on his face.

Horschel, who entered this tournament two weeks removed from winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, drove his ball right into the pine straw at the par-5 13th. From there, he hit an iron short into the creek fronting the green. The ball was submerged, but Horschel went in after it, hitting a deft pitch (with a big splash) 30 feet past the pin. He two-putted from there for an admirable par.

On Saturday, Horschel was in the third group out with Phil Mickelson. After rounds of 76-71, he started the day 3 over and 10 shots off Justin Rose’s lead. Horschel’s best finish in seven previous Masters starts was a T-17 in 2016.

