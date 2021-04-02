WATCH: Bills WR Stefon Diggs joins Jordan brand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs takes his footwear serious.

On the field, he gets customized cleats for games. Last season he turned heads by getting a design of Rick James featured from “Chappelle’s Show” after finding out the rock star was from Buffalo.

Now off the field, he’s joining Jordan Brand footwear in a sponsorship. Via Bleacher Report, check out Diggs’ announcement here:

Related

Morning mock draft: Bills address both lines in PFF's 2-round predictions

2021 NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met with Bills

Bills sign LB Marquel Lee to one-year deal

WATCH: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie prank calls teammates, coaches

Recommended Stories