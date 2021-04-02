WATCH: Bills WR Stefon Diggs joins Jordan brand
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs takes his footwear serious.
On the field, he gets customized cleats for games. Last season he turned heads by getting a design of Rick James featured from “Chappelle’s Show” after finding out the rock star was from Buffalo.
Now off the field, he’s joining Jordan Brand footwear in a sponsorship. Via Bleacher Report, check out Diggs’ announcement here:
Related
Morning mock draft: Bills address both lines in PFF's 2-round predictions
2021 NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met with Bills
Bills sign LB Marquel Lee to one-year deal
WATCH: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie prank calls teammates, coaches