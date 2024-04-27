WATCH: Bills’ new WR Keon Coleman can jump over dudes

Josh Allen likes to jump over defenders.

So does Keon Coleman.

The Buffalo Bills made Coleman their top draft pick at the 2024 NFL draft. After two trades back, he comes to Buffalo via the No. 33 overall selection.

Coleman has plenty of highlights worth watching. This one Allen will very much relate to.

Coleman has been known to use his 6-foot-4 size to go all the way up and over defensive backs in college. That’s some athleticism.

Check out Coleman doing just that in the clip below:

Bills get WR Keon Coleman. He’s not a burner (4.61 40) but has the size and athleticism the Bills need. 6-3, 213 and can do this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f3x6gIAwvp — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire