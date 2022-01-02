WATCH: Bills win challenge on Gabriel Davis sideline catch vs. Falcons

The Buffalo Bills started a bit slow against the Atlanta Falcons, but they’ve been rolling ever since.

The highlight reel moment came from wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

The wideout had a toe-tapping grab along the sideline that was called incomplete. In what went down as his first successful challenge of the season, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott threw the red flag… and it worked.

A few plays later, Bills quarterback Josh Allen ended up running in his second touchdown of the afternoon to put Buffalo up 14-2.

Check out Davis’ excellent catch here:

