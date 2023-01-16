How to watch Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game: Live stream, TV channel, start time

How to watch Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It wasn’t a conventional win for either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s wild card showdowns.

The Bills dodged a potential Miami Dolphins comeback by the skin of their teeth and the Bengals squeezed by the Baltimore Ravens with a defensive touchdown to clinch a tight victory.

Josh Allen and the Bills started by scoring 17 straight points to open the game, only to be humbled by the Dolphins’ near-comeback. But luckily, Allen’s touchdown throws to Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis in the third quarter helped secure the win.

On the other side of things, in the final quarter of the Bengals’ Sunday night showdown, defensive end Sam Hubbard retrieved a fumble from Tyler Huntley, which turned into a 98-yard, tie-breaking touchdown, ultimately giving the Bengals the 24-17 victory in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Now, it’s time for the final eight teams to battle it out for a spot to compete for the conference championship. The Bills will take on the Bengals for the first time since their Week 17 matchup, where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, leading to the game's eventual cancellation.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s AFC matchup:

When is the Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game?

The Bills and Bengals will square off on Sunday, Jan. 22.

What time is the Bills vs. Bengals divisional round game?

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

What TV channel is the Bills vs. Bengals game on?

Bills-Bengals will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Bills vs. Bengals live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+ , Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

Who is favored in the Bills vs. Bengals game?

The Bills are listed as four-point favorites for the divisional round showdown, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Bills -4

Over/under: 50

Moneyline: Bills -210, Bengals +175

What is the weather forecast for Bills vs. Bengals?

NBC is forecasting snow showers in Buffalo on Sunday. The high temperature is expected to be 34 degrees and the low is expected to be 29 degrees with a 35% chance of precipitation.

