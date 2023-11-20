WATCH: Bills’ Ty Johnson scores vs. Jets, his former team

That’s got to feel good for Ty Johnson.

Johnson helped put the Bills up 22-6 on his former team, the Jets in Week 11. It always feels a little more special when putting away a score against an ex.

Johnson ran a short route on fourth down on the Jets’ 28 yard-line. Instead of just getting the first down on fourth-and-1, Johnson burst up the sideline and beat the defense to the end zone.

Check out Johnson’s score below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire