WATCH: Bills’ Ty Johnson scores vs. Jets, his former team
That’s got to feel good for Ty Johnson.
Johnson helped put the Bills up 22-6 on his former team, the Jets in Week 11. It always feels a little more special when putting away a score against an ex.
Johnson ran a short route on fourth down on the Jets’ 28 yard-line. Instead of just getting the first down on fourth-and-1, Johnson burst up the sideline and beat the defense to the end zone.
Check out Johnson’s score below:
Turning a fourth down into a touchdown! 💪
📺: @CBS pic.twitter.com/44TzhutkuO
