WATCH: Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices without non-contact jersey

Good news: Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was back at practice after the team’s bye. Not only that, he was out of the red non-contact jersey he previously was wearing.

Bad news: Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out of their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

Still, the Bills cornerback is clearly taking steps in the right direction as he returns from his 2021 knee injury.

Keeping things focused on the positive, check out some images of White working out without the non-contact jersey via local media below:

Tre’Davious White at practice, out of the red non contact jersey. Sean McDermott said White will NOT play this Sunday against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/06vrd6kq2v — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 26, 2022

Even though Bills CB Tre’Davious White won’t play this week, he was out of the red non-contact jersey at practice today, which is very encouraging for his progress. pic.twitter.com/Nutmeaobni — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) October 26, 2022

Bills CB Tre’Davious White won’t play on Sunday but is out of the red non-contact jersey pic.twitter.com/rsxfl7KPHm — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) October 26, 2022

#Bills CB Tre White practiced without a non-contact jersey, but will not play this week against Green Bay. Sean McDermott says it's a day-by-day situation, but he's confident in White and the medical staff. He must be activated by next Wednesday or go on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/r8UWo5H7mX — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) October 26, 2022

Tre'Davious White may already be ruled out for Sunday night, but still positive signs as the #Bills practice week begins. White no longer in the red non-contact jersey. Sean McDermott continues to say it's one day at a time for the CB coming off a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/Auym9hOfuy — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 26, 2022

Little scare from Tre White today (first video here), but otherwise he continues to look good. Video update on Spencer Brown and Jake Kumerow also. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/O8e8954IB9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 26, 2022

Just going to keep everyone's timeline flooded with Tre White content Out for Sunday's game…but no red non-contact jersey and he looked to be moving around really well@WKBW pic.twitter.com/PddToflBeY — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) October 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire