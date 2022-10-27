WATCH: Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices without non-contact jersey

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Good news: Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was back at practice after the team’s bye. Not only that, he was out of the red non-contact jersey he previously was wearing.

Bad news: Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out of their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

Still, the Bills cornerback is clearly taking steps in the right direction as he returns from his 2021 knee injury.

Keeping things focused on the positive, check out some images of White working out without the non-contact jersey via local media below:

