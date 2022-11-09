WATCH: Bills’ Tre’Davious White joked with production when SkyCam broke

Always one to want to have a good time, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White found a chance to even when none of us were.

During his team’s Week 9 loss to the Jets, White did not play. However, he was on the sideline watching with another injured defensive back, Micah Hyde.

While the game was paused, the two were in the area of a downed camera. Game action was delayed to repair a SkyCam…

White decided to joke with production crew that the camera wire hit him… only Tre.

On the scene was WROC-TV and you can check out White’s antics in their attached clip below:

During the SkyCam delay, Tre White was joking with a production crew member that a wire hit him in the head on the sideline.

He went all out. Threatened a lawsuit. "I need that money! MetLife. I need that money!"#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/QqDksBGLyd — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire