WATCH: Bills’ Taron Johnson seals win over Chiefs with late interception

The Buffalo Bills did their job on offense and then Taron Johnson did it for the defense.

After quarterback Josh Allen put the Bills up, 24-20, on a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, Johnson iced the win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On a snap on the Chiefs’ final attempt to get back in the game, Johnson jumped in front of a pass from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On the effort the revamped pass rush Buffalo has put together was on a full display as well.

Check out the game-winning play below:

Related

WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills' 24-20 win over the Chiefs Instant analysis: Bills thrill in win vs. Chiefs Bills' Josh Allen scores go-ahead TD to Dawson Knox vs. Chiefs (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire