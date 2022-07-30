WATCH: Bills’ Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ‘Not one’ catch in the SB trash talk

As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.

With the TV crew in Dallas recently, Trevon Diggs was asked about his statement that he’d shut out his older brother if the matchup ever materialized. Later when the network was in Bills’ camp, came the chance to respond.

“I heard my brother was talking trash,” Stefon brought up when his quarterback Josh Allen was being interviewed. Allen chimed in, “10 for 160, 2 tugs [touchdowns].”

“You heard it from my quarterback,” Stefon quipped. “Tre knows what’s up.”

While the banter is clearly playful and comes from a place of love, fans of both teams can only dream of the possible faceoff. For now. If the matchup doesn’t happen in the final game, the two are scheduled to play each other in 2023 when the NFC East and AFC East teams all play each other.

