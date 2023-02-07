WATCH: Bills’ Stefon Diggs struggles to say nice things about the Dolphins

The Dolphins gave their star Tyreek Hill a challenge while he took in the sights and sounds of the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Stefon Diggs did not make it easy.

During last weekend’s events, Hill connected with Diggs in a video interview that he conducted. Hill was asking players to say two nice things about Miami.

Diggs used the opportunity to throw a little shade about the lack of shade.

The Bills beat the Dolphins two out of three times last season, including in the playoffs. The loss for Buffalo included some ridiculous weather: Hot sun and high temperatures which only was experienced by the Bills sideline.

The Dolphins constructed their stadium like that specifically because the home team isn’t in the sun.

Not exactly nice, or fair, and Diggs let it be known.

“Great weather,” Diggs said. “If you want to get a tan, go to the Miami stadium. But be on our side because that’s where it’s like… best.”

Diggs’ chat with Hill can be found in the attached clip below:

