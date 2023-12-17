WATCH: Bills’ Stefon Diggs makes insane catch vs. Cowboys

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a few below-average weeks… and if he wasn’t back, now he is.

Diggs made an insane one-handed catch against the Cowboys. The grab brought the Bills inside the red zone and a few plays later, the team went up 31-3 as running back James Cook went on to score.

None of it would happen without this catch from Diggs.

Check it out in the clip below:

What a snag by Diggs pic.twitter.com/1M806x2c4K — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire