WATCH: Bills’ Stefon Diggs highlight reel vs. Patriots
Rinse and repeat: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another huge outing for his team in a win.
On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 victory over the Patriots (6-6).
Diggs’ contribution: 92 yards on seven catches, and of course one was a touchdown.
Why not re-live it now? Check out a full highlight reel of Diggs’ efforts against the Patriots below:
7 catches. 92 yards. 1 touchdown.
Have a night, @StefonDiggs. 🤩 #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/lQQR1tMeEC
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 4, 2022
