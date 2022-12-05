WATCH: Bills’ Stefon Diggs highlight reel vs. Patriots

Rinse and repeat: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another huge outing for his team in a win.

On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 victory over the Patriots (6-6).

Diggs’ contribution: 92 yards on seven catches, and of course one was a touchdown.

Why not re-live it now? Check out a full highlight reel of Diggs’ efforts against the Patriots below:

Related

Report: There is 'belief Odell Beckham Jr. wants to be a Giant' WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Patriots win Here's what it looks like when Stefon Diggs celebrates in your camera

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire