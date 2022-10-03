WATCH: Bills sideline celebrates game-winning kick vs. Ravens

The Bills put the cap on their comeback win against the Ravens as time expired.

It was a chip-shot kick for Tyler Bass. It went through and sealed the 23-20 final.

That doesn’t mean crazy things haven’t happened. The Bills sideline knew that and a video shared by the team showed the looks on the faces of players on the team prior to the kick.

Needless to say, the Bills went from nervous to happy in the blink of an eye. Jordan Poyer, in particular, was pretty pumped up.

Check out the video shared of the Bills sideline below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire