WATCH: Bills send thank you video to Jerry Hughes

Longtime member of the Buffalo Bills, Jerry Hughes, has moved onto a new chapter. The longest-tenured player from the Bills signed with the Houston Texans.

Upon the news becoming official, the Bills showed their thanks with a video tribute to him.

You can check that out below:

An amazing nine years. Thank you to @Iam_JerryHughes for everything you’ve done for the Buffalo community! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/HC05ETeoUh — Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2022

