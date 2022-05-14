WATCH: Bills send thank you video to Jerry Hughes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jerry HughesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Longtime member of the Buffalo Bills, Jerry Hughes, has moved onto a new chapter. The longest-tenured player from the Bills signed with the Houston Texans.
Upon the news becoming official, the Bills showed their thanks with a video tribute to him.
You can check that out below:
An amazing nine years.
Thank you to @Iam_JerryHughes for everything you’ve done for the Buffalo community! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/HC05ETeoUh
— Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2022
Related
Bears sign ex-Bills QB Nathan Peterman
2022 Bills schedule: Buffalo has 6 prime-time games
Bills' Dion Dawkins named 21st best tackle in NFL by PFF