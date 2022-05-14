WATCH: Bills send thank you video to Jerry Hughes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jerry Hughes
    Jerry Hughes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Longtime member of the Buffalo Bills, Jerry Hughes, has moved onto a new chapter. The longest-tenured player from the Bills signed with the Houston Texans.

Upon the news becoming official, the Bills showed their thanks with a video tribute to him.

You can check that out below:

Related

Bears sign ex-Bills QB Nathan Peterman

2022 Bills schedule: Buffalo has 6 prime-time games

Bills' Dion Dawkins named 21st best tackle in NFL by PFF

Recommended Stories