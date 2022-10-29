WATCH: Bills’ Sean McDermott previews Packers on NFL Network

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to preview his team’s upcoming Week 8 matchup with the Packers (3-4).

While the Bills (5-1) are the favorite, McDermott never allows himself or his team to overlook an opponent. At least, that’s the focus and it is again with the Packers coming to town.

In previewing, McDermott’s discussion started the way many do on the Pack: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron is reigning NFL MVP for a reason,” McDermott said. “They’re a tough team, they’re a dangerous team. They’ve got great players on defense as well.”

See the attached YouTube video above for McDermott’s full appearance on GMFB.

