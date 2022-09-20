WATCH: Bills’ Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech

Nick Wojton
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans.

The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7.

Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills face in Week 3.

“Find a way to get it done,” Allen said.

Check out the full post-game locker room breakdown below:

