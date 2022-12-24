WATCH: Bills’ Sean McDermott joins NFL Network roundtable
Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined NFL Network’s morning show, “Good Morning Football,” earlier this week to discuss all the latest headlines surrounding his team.
Topics included the recent elements in the weather the Bills have faced and some individual efforts on the field, including those from quarterback Josh Allen.
Check out McDermott’s GMFB appearance in the clip below:
Nothing beats a snow game in Buffalo. #BillsMafia
📺: @GMFB pic.twitter.com/QQtqIaCXkr
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2022
